EndSARS: ‘Only five cases concluded by FCT judicial panel’

Out of the 280 petitions submitted to the judicial panel of inquiry sitting in Abuja, only five have been treated as of Thursday, according an investigation by an online news portal, TheCable. Inaugurated by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the panel was set up to investigate allegations of human rights violations made against the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other units of the Nigerian Police Force.

The 11-member panel is led bySuleimanGaladima, aformer justice of the Supreme Court. The panel is expected to hear petitions and “make recommendations as to the damages or compensation payable in relation to any violation of human rights where it deems it necessary in the circumstance, refer any matter of human rights violations requiring prosecution to the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice”. However, 16 weeks after the panel’s inauguration, only five cases have been finalised. Eight have been struck following the withdrawal of the petitions while a total of 55 are ongoing.

