News

#EndSARS: Ortom inaugurates panel on human rights violations

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Comment(0)

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday inaugurated an eight-member judicial panel of inquiry into human rights violations by the police, especially the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state.

 

Performing the ceremony at the Government House, Makurdi, the governor said the constitution and swearing- in of the panel followed the resolution of the National Economic Council (NEC) at its 108th meeting in Abuja.

 

He added that the resolution was one of the measures taken to address complaints raised by #EndSARS protesters across the country, stressing that the protests had challenged all leaders to rise and demonstrate sincerity and commitment in tackling the nation’s challenges.

 

“The protests have therefore provided us leaders with the opportunity to correct decades of illegalities and injustices meted out to the people. It is against this background that we are today carrying out this very important state function of inaugurating the Judicial Panel of Inquiry”.

 

Heenumeratedthepanel’s terms of reference to include receiving and investigating complaints of police brutality, human rights violations or extra-judicial killings, recommend compensation and other remedial measures where appropriate.

 

Governor Ortom said the panel, which was headed by a retired chief judge of the state, Justice Adam Onum, had six months to complete its assignment. He urged members of the panel to justify the confidence reposed in them. He noted also that in line with the resolutions of the NEC, the state would soon set up the Special Security and Human Rights Committee to monitor activities of the Special or Tactical Units to be established by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

 

Retired Justice Adam Onum, on behalf of other members, thanked the governor for the confidence reposed in them to carry out the task, pledging their commitment and fair hearing to all parties

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CBN boosts economy with N1.8trn, interest rate cut

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

  Intervention funds hit N3.5trn    Emefiele: Banks must reduce cost of credit to borrowers     To sustain the ongoing economic recovery and rein in inflation,  the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has slashed the lending rate (Monetary Policy Rate) by 100 basis point from 12.5 per cent to […]
News

Schools reopening: Abide by NCDC’s protocols, ASUU tells FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Following the call from several quarters for the reopening of universities in the country, the Academic Staff Union Of Universities (ASUU), Abuja Zone, has advised the Federal Government to strictly adhere to the guidelines set by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) before taking any such decision.   This came as the union commended […]
News

Amnesty International to halt India operations

Posted on Author Reporter

  Amnesty International says it has been forced to halt its India operations due to “reprisal” from the government. The watchdog has also accused the government of indulging in a “witch-hunt of human rights organisations.” Amnesty says its bank accounts have been frozen and it’s been forced to lay off staff in the country, and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: