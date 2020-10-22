EndSARS: Ortom inaugurates panel on human rights violations

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday inaugurated an eight-member judicial panel of inquiry into human rights violations by the police, especially the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state.

Performing the ceremony at the Government House, Makurdi, the governor said the constitution and swearing- in of the panel followed the resolution of the National Economic Council (NEC) at its 108th meeting in Abuja.

He added that the resolution was one of the measures taken to address complaints raised by #EndSARS protesters across the country, stressing that the protests had challenged all leaders to rise and demonstrate sincerity and commitment in tackling the nation’s challenges.

“The protests have therefore provided us leaders with the opportunity to correct decades of illegalities and injustices meted out to the people. It is against this background that we are today carrying out this very important state function of inaugurating the Judicial Panel of Inquiry”.

Heenumeratedthepanel’s terms of reference to include receiving and investigating complaints of police brutality, human rights violations or extra-judicial killings, recommend compensation and other remedial measures where appropriate.

Governor Ortom said the panel, which was headed by a retired chief judge of the state, Justice Adam Onum, had six months to complete its assignment. He urged members of the panel to justify the confidence reposed in them. He noted also that in line with the resolutions of the NEC, the state would soon set up the Special Security and Human Rights Committee to monitor activities of the Special or Tactical Units to be established by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Retired Justice Adam Onum, on behalf of other members, thanked the governor for the confidence reposed in them to carry out the task, pledging their commitment and fair hearing to all parties

