EndSARS: Osun businessmen raise the alarm over hoodlums’ plot to attack stores

Two businessmen in Osun State, Alhaji AbdurRafiu AbdulWaheed Esteem and Alhaji Saheed Asifat yesterday raised the alarm over planned plot to attack and loot stores in Iwo days after #EndSARS protesters invaded venue of judicial panel in Osogbo, the state capital under the guise of alleged ritual killings.

Two women were stripped naked, beaten to coma and set ablaze for allegedly attempting to kidnap a child shortly after a hatched plot to carry out attack on stores in Iwo.

Following this development, the businessmen said some mastermind, whohadwanted to instigate the mob to attack, vandalise and loot their stores, using false allegation that the owners were involved in the allegedritualkillings.

However, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, who swiftly intervened, has warned residents against jungle justice, vandalism and looting in the town.

Besides, Oluwo averted what would have snowballed into a major crisis in the town as he warned against jungle justice, vandalism and looting in the town under the guise of punishing those involved in rituals.

Meanwhile, the businessmen who were the owners of Esteem International Stores and Al- Furqan Megatop Investment said some hoodlums were planning to use the incident to vandalise and loot their stores, using the false allegation

