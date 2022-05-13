News

#EndSARS: Osun govt compensates police brutality victims

The Osun State government yesterday presented cheques of N53, 290,000 as compensation to victims of police brutality in the state. Governor Adegboyega Oyetola affirmed that the motive was a deliberate quest to redress the wrongs of yesterday and set the state on the path of true healing.

He said the gesture was a further testament to the commitment of the state government to peace, fairness, unity, justice, equality and indeed, the rule of law. Governor Oyetola, in compliance with the directive of the Federal Government, constituted the Judicial Panel of Inquiry against Police Brutality, Human Rights Violations and Related Extra-Judicial Killings in the state.

The panel, headed by a retired judge of the state high court, Hon. Justice Akinwale Oladimeji, was charged to look critically and painstakingly into cases of assault, illegal arrests, killings, brutality and other forms of rights’ abuse by officers and men of the disbanded Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigerian Police.

 

Our Reporters

