#EndSARS: Oyetola reiterates commitment to youth-empowerment

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday held a stakeholders’ forum on #EndSARS protest tagged “Osun #End- SARS Aftermath Stakeholders’ Engagement, held at Aurora Conference Center, Osogbo. At the forum, Oyetola, who reiterated his promise to embark on youth-empowerment, engagement and development narrated how he was chased by some hoodlums who hijacked the protest.

He, however, warned that his government would not treat criminals with leniency in the state, insisting that he would leave no stone unturned until youths’ potential for rapid economic gains was properly harnessed. Oyetola said: “The #End- SARS protest has certainly awoken our youths to their civic power. As stakeholders, we owe it a duty to convert that power to positive advantage.

“We are working assiduously to urgently fashion out ways of not only catering for the interest of our young people in governance but also ensuring their active inclusion in the development process. “The youths’ protest against the brutality of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad also known as #EndSARS, a peaceful march recognised in a democracy, was hijacked by hoodlums and suspected political thugs in some States across the country, including the State of Osun.”

