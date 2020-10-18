EndSARS: Oyo creates website to report police violations

Oyo State government Sunday disclosed creation of an email account and a section on the state’s website for residents of the state to report incidences of police violations and brutality.

The state government in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, made the disclosure intimating residents of the state on how to report cases of police violations via the email

address, reportpolice@mail.oyostate.gov.ng or through the link on the Oyo State website, where they can fill out a form.

The government said that plans were already afoot to set up a judicial panel that will look into the various forms of abuses and violations that are reported, adding that names of members of the panel would be announced shortly.

According to the statement, the Governor of Oyo, Engineer Seyi Makinde, gave the directive in line with his earlier stance that the genuine grievances of the #EndSARS protesters, which border on police brutality, must be addressed by the government.

The website created followed a directive to governors to set up judicial panels to probe incidences of police brutality in their states.

The statement further disclosed that the platform is domiciled in the Office of the Governor and that it is aimed at demonstrating Governor Makinde’s determination to address the menace of police brutality, rights abuse and extortion, with a bird’s-eye view monitoring mechanism.

Like this: Like Loading...