EndSARS palace attack: Soun acknowledges Makinde’s N10m gift, forgoes N90m balance

Following the redemption of N10 million out of the N100 million which Governor Seyi Makinde promised the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba. (Dr) Oladunni Oyewumi, Ajagungbade for the repair and rehabilitation of parts of his palace and vehicles destroyed by some hoodlums during the recent #EndSARS protest, the monarch has appreciated the governor, asking him to forget the N90 million balance since some sons and daughters of the town have also commenced work on the repairs.

The youths, who were protesting police brutality and the killing on Friday, October 9 of one of them, Jimoh Isiaka, had on Saturday, October 10 besieged the Soun’s palace and destroyed parts of his palace, breaking doors and up turning some furniture, as well as, damaging some vehicles.

The governor on his visit to the monarch in his palace, announced his approval of N100 million for the repair of the palace and replacing of the damaged vehicles.

Having redeemed N10 million of the amount, the monarch in a letter dated October 19, 2020, which was received at the Agodi Government Secretariat on Wednesday, acknowledged receipt of the part payment, appreciated the magnanimity of the governor, but disclosed that the repair work had already commenced by some sons and daughters of Ogbomoso who also felt the same way the governor felt.

