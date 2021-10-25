EndSARS panel: Beyond payment of compensations

JOHN CHIKEZIE writes on the activities of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on police brutality which recently ended its sittings and concluded that despite payment of compensations to victims of police brutality, justice will still not be served without the prosecution of erring officers

“My brother, Paul lucky, was killed by a police officer, John Dagbo, attached to Ilasan Police Division, Jakande Estate, on October 20, 2020.

He was shot by Dagbo, who dragged him around Jakande Estate and later took his body to the police station, while his family members were denied access,” says one of the petitioners, Felix lucky, who received a N10 million compensation over the extra- judicial killing of his brother.

Cases like that of Lucky were attended to by the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Restitution for victims of police brutality which ended its sitting on October 18, 2021, after a year of activities.

The Judicial Panel of inquiry was inaugurated by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on October 19, 2020, in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests that rocked the country.

The 7-man Panel headed by a retired Judge of the Lagos High Court, Justice Doris Okuwobi, comprises of other panelists; Mr. Ebun Adegboruwa (SAN) (representing the civil society), Taiwo Lakanu (a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police), Ms Patience Udoh (representing the Civil Society), Mr. Segun Awosanya (human rights activist), Mrs. Olutoyin Odusanya (Director, Lagos Citizens Mediation Center), as well as a representative of the youth-led protest, Rinuola Oduola, and a representative of the Human Rights Commission.

Inaugurating the panel, Governor Sanwo-Olu noted that its emergence was in response to one of the demands of the youths and in line with the resolution of the National Economic Council (NEC), chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on October 15, 2020.

The governor also announced that a N200 million victims fund was established to compensate families who lost their loved ones and individuals who were victimised by officers of the disbanded SARS.

“The Tribunal, which would sit for six months, is charged to evaluate evidence and draw conclusions on the validity of public complaints on police brutality and extra-judicial killings in Lagos, with the aim of determining and recommending compensation for victims and their dependents”, SanwoOlu said.

However, on October 21, 2020, the state government expanded the jurisdiction of the panel to include investigation of alleged killing of protesters by soldiers at Lekki Tollgate.

The panel which was initially scheduled to sit for six months ( From October 2020 to April 2021), also had its tenure extended twice by the Lagos State Government to October 19, 2021.

Lekki shooting

Over 14 petitions were submitted to the panel in relation to the alleged shooting incident. Some victims and eyewitnesses to the incident also testified before the panel.

In his evidence, a casual worker, Lucky Philemon, told the panel that he was shot by soldiers at the Lekki toll gate protest on the night of October 20, 2020.

He demanded a N200 million compensation as damages for the inconvenience of losing his limbs, as well as another $50,000 for Prosthetic limbs.

An eyewitness of the incident, Dabira Ayiuku, who described herself as one of the coordinators of the Lekki toll gate protest, also testified that soldiers shot at protesters sitting peacefully at the toll gate on the night of October 20.

Also testifying, an #EndSARS protester, Olamilekan Sanusi, said soldiers opened fire on demonstrators at the Lekki tollgate on October 20, 2020 and carried the victims’ dead bodies into their vans. Sanusi told the panel that he counted no fewer than 10 people who were killed in the shootings.

He said: “I saw men of the Nigerian Army. When they said we should sit on the floor, I saw a military man and I saw protesters carrying lifeless bodies to the military men’s feet. “Later on, I counted 10 people at the feet of the military men, they were not moving, they were lifeless.

Later on, I saw them carrying people close to Diamond Bank, they were packing bodies and putting them in the van”.

Sanusi further revealed that Governor Sanwo-Olu later visited them at the hospital and gave them N10,000 each, and he used his share to get drugs and clothes. Another eyewitness, Ifeanyi Agbeeze, told the panel that he was shot in the chest by a soldier at Lekki tollgate on October 2020.

He said he has since then being in pain as X-ray tests revealed that he had a fracture.

“The doctor asked me to go and do a CT scan but it is expensive, I don’t have the money yet. I want justice. I want to know who ordered the shooting”, he said.

Army’s denial

Appearing before the panel, sometimes in November 2020, the Nigerian Army testified on its involvement in the alleged killings at Lekki Toll Gate. Prior to the its appearance at the panel, the army had denied being culpable in the alleged killing of protesters.

At some point, the military authorities denied deploying soldiers to the scene. It later recanted and admitted deploying soldiers to the scene with blank bullets.

General Ahmed Ibrahim Taiwo of the 81 Division Intelligence Brigade, who testified on behalf of the military, reiterated the Army’s position that they were deployed to the scene on the orders of the state government.

Taiwo said: “On October 20, 2020, Lagos State descended into anarchy and the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, asked the army to intervene and that was the correct thing to do since the police had been overrun.

“On arrival at Lekki Toll Gate, protesters were pelting stones at the army, but the soldiers used blank shots and only fired into the air”.

Taiwo told the panel that the protest was hijacked by hoodlums and the military intervened to stop the killing of police officers as well as the looting and raping of citizens in the name of #EndSARS.

However, in another session with the panel on November 21, 2020, Taiwo admitted that the army went to the tollgate “with both blank and live ammunition”.

Pathologist evidence

A consultant anatomic and forensic pathologist, Professor John Obafunwa, sometimes in June 2021 told the panel that the Coroners’ office conducted post mortem autopsies on 99 bodies between October 20 and 27.

According to him, 99 bodies were picked up from different locations by officers of the Lagos State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (LASEHMU)

He added that three persons were killed in Lekki when soldiers opened fire on unarmed protesters at the toll plaza on October 20, 2020, while the remaining bodies were received from other parts of the state including Surulere, Ikorodu, Ajah, Fagba, among others. Justice Okuwobi therafter admitted the autopsy reports of the 99 persons in evidence.

Lagos govt’s account

Lagos State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, also in June 2021, told the panel that injuries recorded in the aftermath of the Lekki shooting were predominantly fractures, machete wounds and minor cuts. He claimed the protest was hijacked by hoodlums who infiltrated the ranks of the protesters to perpetrate violence.

The HOS testified that in the wake of the violence, the governor and his team visited the hospitals on the night of October 20, 2020, and saw that most of those who presented for treatment had fractures, machete cuts, and minor wounds.

Panel chair speaks

The Lagos judicial panel ended its sitting on Monday October 18, 2021, with a total number of 255 petitions considered for hearing.

A total sum of N410.2 million was also awarded as compensation to 70 petitioners throughout the panel’s one year of inquiry.

The compensations which were given out in cheques, were done based on individual merit of each petition ranging from extra judicial killings of their loved ones, sustained bullet injuries, unlawful incarceration, harassment, detention and torture suffered in the hands of the police.

Speaking on the last day of the panel’s sitting, Justice Okuwobi said: “The panel has officially ended its sitting today, October 18. Tomorrow, October 19, was actually the end of the panel sitting, but since it’s a public holiday, the sitting officially ends today.

Although the panel sitting has ended, we are still working. “The panel received 255 petitions from members of the public between October to December 2020. 252 were considered for hearing, 182 were decided upon, and 70 petitioners were compensated.

“52 cases, which were not heard due to time constraint, would be included in the Panel’s reports for necessary advice and actions to be taken by the Lagos State Ministry of Justice”.

On the Lekki shooting, Okuwobi said investigations, including taking of evidence and documentation of exhibits have been completed. She added that the panel would submit two reports: namely; the findings and recommendations on the Lekki Toll gate shootings and the Nigerian Police-related abuses, especially the disbanded SARS, to the Lagos State government through the supervising Ministry of Justice.

“The panel’s recommendations would include compensation to victims, if any, of the Lekki Tollgate incident, among other recommendations,” she said.

As the panel concluded its operations, it is left to be seen how erring police officers will be made to pay for their sins. This is the only way to guarantee a total justice for victims of police brutality beyond payment of compensations.

Like this: Like Loading...