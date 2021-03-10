EndSARS: Panel orders sergeant’s trial for attempted murder

Ogun State Judicial Panel on police brutality, human rights violations and extra judicial killings has recommended a police sergeant, Gbenga Olajide, for prosecution for attempted murder.

The panel made the recommendation at its sitting in Abeokuta yesterday during which the police sergeant admitted that he was guilty of stabbing a man, Mr. Olusola Oladunjoye, in the neck with a knife in February 2017. Oladunjoye, a professional athlete, had in a petition alleged that Olajide stabbed him when he went to a bank in Abeokuta for a transaction.

Oladunjoye, a weightlifter, came fourth in the 69kg category while representing Nigeria in India in 2008. He said: “I went to a bank in Abeokuta to withdraw money in preparation for my trip to Cuba to participate in the Weightlifting Festival of 2017.

“There were cars and mo-torcycles packed in front of the bank and for me to pass, I jumped over a motorcycle and a police officer accosted me, asking if I knew the implication of my action?

“While still speaking with me, another officer named Gbenga Olajide slapped me from the back and later stabbed me on the side of the neck with a knife.”

Speaking during cross examination, Olajide told the panel that after the incident, he was tried and charged for an offence of discreditable conduct, found guilty, locked up for more than a month and also demoted to the post of a corporal by the Nigeria Police Force in 2017 through the office of the Provost, Ogun State Command in care of 16PMF with signal CH6450/ OGS/PROV/VOL 21/312 DTO 231549/02/2017.

