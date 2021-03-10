Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Panel orders sergeant’s trial for attempted murder

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

Ogun State Judicial Panel on police brutality, human rights violations and extra judicial killings has recommended a police sergeant, Gbenga Olajide, for prosecution for attempted murder.

 

The panel made the recommendation at its sitting in Abeokuta yesterday during which the police sergeant admitted that he was guilty of stabbing a man, Mr. Olusola Oladunjoye, in the  neck with a knife in February 2017. Oladunjoye, a professional athlete, had in a petition alleged that Olajide stabbed him when he went to a bank in Abeokuta for a transaction.

 

Oladunjoye, a weightlifter, came fourth in the 69kg category while representing Nigeria in India in 2008. He said: “I went to a bank in Abeokuta to withdraw money in preparation for my trip to Cuba to participate in the Weightlifting Festival of 2017.

 

“There were cars and mo-torcycles packed in front of the bank and for me to pass, I jumped over a motorcycle and a police officer accosted me, asking if I knew the implication of my action?

 

“While still speaking with me, another officer named Gbenga Olajide slapped me from the back and later stabbed me on the side of the neck with a knife.”

 

Speaking during cross examination, Olajide told the panel that after the incident, he was tried and charged for an offence of discreditable conduct, found guilty, locked up for more than  a month and also demoted to the post of a corporal by the Nigeria Police Force in 2017 through the office of the Provost, Ogun State Command in care of 16PMF with signal CH6450/ OGS/PROV/VOL 21/312 DTO 231549/02/2017.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

My husband harasses me with his concubines, woman tells court

Posted on Author Reporter

A fashion designer, Kudrat Oyewole, on Tuesday, petitioned an Ile-Tuntun Customary Court in Ibadan, seeking dissolution of her two-year-old marriage with her husband, Sikiru. Kudrat is seeking the divorce on grounds of harassments and unfulfilled marital life. The mother of one testified before Chief Henry Agbaje, the court’s President that she had endured sadness and […]
Metro & Crime

Go after cultists, traffic offenders, Odumosu orders Area Commanders, DPOs

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has given a marching order to Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in the command to go after cultists and traffic offenders.   Odumosu also ordered the Area Commanders and the DPOs to arrest and prosecute those who drive or ride against the traffic.   The state […]
Metro & Crime

Two arrested for syphoning NNPC’s fuel

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have arrested two suspects for allegedly siphoning and selling petroleum products from a pipeline belonging to the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) at the Ejigbo area of Lagos State.     The operatives discovered two wells at Ejigbo area of the state through which […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica