EndSARS: Panel queries Magistrate for remanding suspect in prison without charge

Enugu State Police Brutality and Extra-judicial Killings Panel yesterday put a Chief Magistrate on the spot for allegedly remanding a suspect in corrections service for three months without proper charge. Thepanel questionedChief Magistrate Linus Nwebiem of hisinterestinanillegalremand order of Surveyor Raphael Chukwu in the Nigerian Correctional Service Custodial Centrewithoutacharge.

The panel was told that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) had arraigned Surveyor Raphael Chiebonam Chukwu and two others in Suit No: MES/296c/2020 before Chief Magistrate Nwebiem (a Chief Magistrate GD. 1) in Enugu State with original case file contrary to the Law of Enugu State. Magistrate Nwebiem remanded the accused, Surveyor Chukwu in breach of thelaw, hislawyer, G. A. Ekoh, told the Panel when the matter came up on Tuesday

