News

#EndSARS: Panel queries Magistrate for remanding suspect in prison without charge

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

Enugu State Police Brutality and Extra-judicial Killings Panel yesterday put a Chief Magistrate on the spot for allegedly remanding a suspect in corrections service for three months without proper charge. Thepanel questionedChief Magistrate Linus Nwebiem of hisinterestinanillegalremand order of Surveyor Raphael Chukwu in the Nigerian Correctional Service Custodial Centrewithoutacharge.

The panel was told that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) had arraigned Surveyor Raphael Chiebonam Chukwu and two others in Suit No: MES/296c/2020 before Chief Magistrate Nwebiem (a Chief Magistrate GD. 1) in Enugu State with original case file contrary to the Law of Enugu State. Magistrate Nwebiem remanded the accused, Surveyor Chukwu in breach of thelaw, hislawyer, G. A. Ekoh, told the Panel when the matter came up on Tuesday

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nevada tightens COVID-19 limits on casinos, eateries; broadens mask mandate

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nevada’s governor, diagnosed with COVID-19 himself earlier this month, said on Sunday he was tightening coronavirus restrictions on casinos, restaurants and bars, while imposing a broader statewide mandate for face-coverings over the next three weeks. The new measures, effective on Tuesday, come as state and local government leaders around the United States have moved […]
News

Banditry: NASS lauds army operations in North West

Posted on Author Reporter

The leadership of the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Army have lauded the effort of Nigerian Army in curtailing banditry and other security challenges in the North West. The Chairmen, Senate and House Committee, Sen. Ali Ndume and Mr Abdulrazak Namdas, gave the commendation during their visit to the Special Army Super Camp […]
News

Northern Elders Forum slam Buhari over Abuja-Kaduna highway

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Northern Elders Forum has slammed the President Buhari-led administration over the slow pace of work on the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.   In a statement released on Monday signed by its Director, Publicity and Advocacy Dr Kakeem Baba-Ahmed, the forum lamented the five-year completion time-frame as a sign that the administration does not care about the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: