EndSARS: Panel summons IG over assault on 76-year-old farmer

Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters yesterday summoned the Inspector General Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, to appear before it.

Adamu was summoned over a case of police brutality, aggravated assault which has led to complete bedridden of a 76-year-old petitioner and farmer, Prince Adenwale Adewuyi. Adewuyi, who appeared before the panel on a stretcher, narrated how police officers encroached on his farmland and demolished its structure without any court order to justify their actions.

Speaking through his counsel, Mr. Debo Adeleke, the petitioner noted that all efforts to get justice and retrieve his land had been frustrated by the IG and his officers.

Adeleke urged the panel to summon the IG to appear before it at the next adjourned date to explain why the police disobeyed the resolution of the Case Management Conference (CMC).

According to Adeleke, Justice Mariam Emeya, who oversees the CMC, ordered the police to pay him N856,350,000 as compensation and to vacate his land while adjourning for report of settlement.

After listening to the submission of the petitioner, the Chairman of the panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi, granted the request and ordered the petitioner to serve the IG, AIG Cooperative, COP Legal Department, and Surveyor General of Lagos State within seven days to state their own side of the story. The matter was adjourned till March 31.

Giving a background narrative of his client’s ordeal before the panel, Adeleke said, “My lord, we consider it very pertinent to inform this Honourable Tribunal that on 17th December 2013, the Nigeria Police descended on our client’s commercial farm at Age-Mowo, near Badagry, and commenced a heartless cum wanton destruction of his thriving commercial farm of about 30 years, at the time, without any court order.

“We equally consider it important to mention that our client’s commercial farm’s sprawling over 26 acres was well fenced with concrete block and American Security wire-net on top…

