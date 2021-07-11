News

#EndSARS: Pathologist presents autopsy reports for 99 corpses to Lagos panel

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comment(0)

The Lagos State Judicial Panel probing police brutality has received the autopsy reports of all 99 corpses recovered from different parts of Lagos and deposited at the Lagos morgue between October 20 and 27, 2020.

 

A consultant pathologist to the Lagos State Government, Professor John Obafunwa, presented the post mortem results and Compact Discs of all 99 corpses to the Justice Doris Okuwobi-led panel.

The exhibits contained in two nylon bags- blue and white – were admitted in evidence by the panel after the counsel to some End- SARS protesters, Mr Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN) moved for the documents to be admitted.

 

There was no objection from other parties before the panel. Obafunwa’s presentation followed his invitation by the panel to assist in its investigation of the Lekki Tollgate incident of October 20, 2020.

 

Following his maiden testimony on June 5, 2021, the panel made an order for the Professor of Medicine, anatomic and forensic pathologist as well as Head of Department, Morbid Anatomy at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital College of Medicine (LASUTHCOM), to produce the autopsy reports.

 

The Chairman of the panel made the order after the pathologist testified that the coroner’s office conducted autopsies on 99 bodies during the period. Obafunwa had also testified that three of the 99 bodies were said to have been recovered in the Lekki area.

 

The identities of all three male victims are unknown. No fewer than 14 petitioners have accused the Army and Policemen of shooting several protesters dead and injuring several during the #EndSARS protests against police brutality.

 

The army, which entered a defence denying the allegation, failed to honour subsequent summons requiring it respond to further questions by petitioners

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Gbong Gwon Jos tasks Nigerians on nation-building

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa and Musa Pam

The Gbong Gwon Jos, Da Jacob Buba Gyang, has tasked Nigerians to devote their resources and energies towards building a great nation that guarantees generations of Nigerians yet unborn a befitting future while commending Nigerians for their courage in handling any task before them. This is even as the Director General of the National Council […]
News

UPDATE: Queen Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip, dies at 99

Posted on Author Reporter

  Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace has announced. The prince married Princess Elizabeth in 1947, five years before she became Queen, and was the longest-serving royal consort in British history, reports the BBC. A statement from Buckingham Palace said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The […]
News Top Stories

Depots embargo payment on petrol for marketers

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

…envisage N150 per litre price hike Sept official price delayed Fuel marketers, yesterday, heightened expectation of a marginal increase that could raise the retail price of premium motor spirit PMS) also known as petrol to N150 per litre for the month of September as they began to profiteer over delay in official price advisory for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica