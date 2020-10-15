News

#EndSARS: PDP calls for comprehensive police reform

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for comprehensive reform of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).
The party’s also supported the five-point demand of the protesting youths against the activities of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus in a statement, called for a judicial panel of inquiry into the atrocities of the defunct SARS and those who have visited mindless violence on protesters since the protest to #ENDSARS started.
“We also support the demand that government should pay compensation to families of hundreds of Nigerians killed and maimed by SARS under the APC government.
“All these, however, will only be an indication of good faith by the government, and does not substitute for the reform that is envisaged,” Secondus said.
He regretted that the alleged brutal repression of the protesters by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government has escalated the protests across the country.
The PDP National Chairman condemned Federal Government’s alleged plan to “recycle SARS in the form of the SWAT, thereby simply pouring the same old poisonous wine into a new wine bottle.”
He warned that Nigerians are in danger if the APC government fails to do the needful.
“We call on the APC led government not to treat this patriotic quest for demilitarisation of the body politic with its usual penchant for buck passing, blame game and advertised incoherence in policymaking and implementation,” Secondus stated.
He commended the courage and patriotism of Nigerian youths for standing up to defend the fundamental freedoms and dignity of Nigerian citizens.

