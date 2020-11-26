EndSARS: PDP welcomes UK Parliament’s sanctions

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has welcomed the resolution by the British parliament to impose travel restriction and visa ban on officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government involved in the violation of human rights, including the shooting and killing of unarmed and peaceful demonstrators in the country.

The PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, however urged the United Nations and other international bodies to immediately list indicted officials of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government for alleged crime against humanity going on in Nigeria in the last five years.

“Our party also urges the British Government to extend the proposed sanctions to include the freezing of assets and funds belonging to such officials and their families in the United Kingdom.

“We also call on other countries, including United States, France, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa among others to impose similar sanctions against indicted officials of the Buhari administration for human rights violations and crime against humanity.

“Such sanctions should also be imposed on officials indicted for undermining our democracy and electoral system,” the party further demanded. According to the statement, the international community should also indict President Buhari, as the buck stops on his table, noting that under his watch, human rights violations were allegedly committed. It condemned the use of force and the deployment of the military with live ammunition, as well as recruitment of armed thugs to attack and kill innocent Nigerian youths, who were in peaceful demonstration against widespread police brutality and other systemic injustices.

This, the party noted, were contained in earlier reports by Amnesty International and US Department of State among other international bodies. The PDP noted that the Buhari administration has failed to come clean on who ordered the deployment of troops to Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, where unarmed demonstrators were allegedly shot and killed even while waving the national flag and singing the national anthem.

The party said it was equally frightening that government has also failed to explain how armed thugs were seen being brought in security vans to unleash violence on demonstrators in Abuja and other parts of the country.

Like this: Like Loading...