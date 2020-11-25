News

#EndSARS: PDP welcomes UK parliament’s sanctions

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has welcomed the resolution by the British parliament to impose travel restrictions and visa bans on officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government involved in the violation of human rights, including the shooting and killing of unarmed and peaceful demonstrators in the country.
PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, however, urged the United Nations and other international bodies to immediately list indicted officials of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government for alleged crime against humanity going on in Nigeria in the last five years.
“Our party also urges the British government to extend the proposed sanctions to include the freezing of assets and funds belonging to such officials and their families in the United Kingdom.
“We also call on other countries, including the United States, France, the United Arab Emirates and South Africa among others to impose similar sanctions against indicted officials of the Buhari administration for human rights violations and crime against humanity.
“Such sanctions should also be imposed on officials indicted for undermining our democracy and electoral system,” the party further demanded.
According to the statement, the international community should also indict President Buhari, as the buck stops on his table, noting that under his watch, human rights violations were allegedly committed.
It condemned the use of force and the deployment of the military with live ammunition, as well as recruitment of armed thugs to attack and kill innocent Nigerian youths, who were in peaceful demonstration against widespread police brutality and other systemic injustices.
This, the party noted, were contained in earlier reports by Amnesty International and US Department of State among other international bodies.
PDP noted that the Buhari administration has failed to come clean on who ordered the deployment of troops to Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, where unarmed demonstrators were allegedly shot and killed even while waving the national flag and singing the national anthem.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Group blames poor service, inhuman treatment from app firms

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Over 5,000 practitioners in the Professional E-hailing Drivers and Private-owners Association (PEDPA) have complained over poor security systems and inhuman treatment from the ehailing application companies. They complained that some of the firms made service policies without due and diligent consultation with the practitioners. Its National Publicity Secretary, Joseph Olawale, said drivers were often subjected […]
News

Court orders release of CUPP spokesman, Ugochinyere unconditionally

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

A n Abuja High Court sitting in Bwari, yesterday ordered the unconditional release of the spokesman of Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.     The trial judge, Justice Othman Musa, frowned at the consistent disobedience to court orders by  law enforcement agencies in the country.   According to the judge, ‘law […]
News

Trump defends Confederate flag, says proud symbol of US South

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. President Donald Trump declined to say the Confederate flag was an offensive symbol in an interview broadcast on Sunday, saying it is a source of pride for people who love the South. The Republican president was asked on “Fox News Sunday” if the flag, a symbol of U.S. slavery and white supremacy for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: