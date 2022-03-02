EndSARS: Petitioner demands N100m from police for brother’s death

A petitioner, Hassan Sani- Musa yesterday demanded N100 million from the Police over the extrajudicial killing of alleged his brother. Sani-Musa, made the demand while testifying before the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), panel, investigating violations of human rights by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police units. The petitioner alleged that his brother was killed by the police in Kano. The respondents are ASP Abba Adamu , Kano police command, the CP Kano State and Inspector- General of Police. Narrating what led to the death of his brother, the 28-year-old man said their father, who filed the petition on Nov. 30, 2020 died on April 23, 2021, and that he was standing in for him.

“Some policemen on Oct. 19, 2020, drove to our house and arrested my brother and took him to Shahuci Area command in Kano. “The police did not tell us why my brother was arrested. “They sped off and later brought him back dead. My family rejected the corpse because the police did not offer an explanation. “My brother’s corpse was taken to the Aminu Kano Hospital for autopsy but it was not possible because of the #EndSARS protest,” he said. He said that when the Assistant Commissioner of Police learnt about what happened, he offered the family a bag of rice and N50, 000.

“He assured my family that he will do everything possible to fish out those behind the killing. He never did. “We are asking for N100m compensation from the police,” he said. He said his brother was later laid to rest. A petitioner witness, PW1, Khalid Nuhu told the panel that he took his younger sister who was sick to the hospital when police drove in with the deceased.

