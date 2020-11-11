EndSARS: Petitioners shun Abia panel of inquiry on police brutality

The absence of complainants and respondents to petitions filed before the Abia State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality, Extra-Judicial Killings and other Related Matters, stalled the hearing of four cases slated for the inaugural sitting yesterday in Umuahia.

The first matter, complaint no. JUD/AB/1/2020 was filed by Mrs. Charity Ohalete Ugwuiro for her son, Onyekachi Ohalete Ugwuiro, who she said was allegedly taken away by the police in Uzuakoli, Bende local government area, since December 2018 against the Commissioner of Police, Abia State and the DPO Uzuakoli police station as respondents.

The respondents, however, did not appear before the panel but their counsel as Superintendent of police (Supol) Stanley Ofoegbu said he was not ready to proceed with the matter since he was served with the court processes at the sitting. He argued that since the case for consideration occurred in 2018, he needed time to study and verify the complaint and asked for a one week adjournment.

Ofoegbu, who is the officer in charge of legal matters in the Abia State Police Command, made the same plea for the remaining three matters including Mrs. Esther Ibiam Orji, who was not present at the panel for and on behalf of Ibiam Orji Uka (diseased); Umua Nneibo maternal family of Ebem Ohafia, on behalf of Mr. Friday Arunsi, who was killed by a policeman in Ohafia in April 2020 and Mr. Onyemachi Chukwunyere C against Abia Commissioner of Police, DPO Central Police Station, Umuahia and SARS Team Leader, ASP Ogunmuyiwa Sabiru.

