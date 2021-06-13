EndSARS: Plateau panel submits report, recommends N152m compensation for victims

The Special judicial Panel of inquiry to investigate complaints of police brutality and related extra judicial killings in Plateau State constituted last October by Governor Simon Lalong has submitted its final report

The panel, which was to among other things, examined cases of police brutality, human rights violations, and extrajudicial killings.

The panel was also expected to evaluate evidence and draw conclusions on the validity of complaints; as well as recommend compensation and other remedial measures.

Chairman of the panel in the state retired Justice Philomena Lot

while submitting the final report of the panel to Governor Lalong as part of the June 12 democracy day activities in the state during a dinner at Government House, Jos on Saturday night said they received over a 100 petitions and struck out a few, but had many petitioners appear to make their cases

Justice Lot said a total of N152 million was recommended as compensation for the families of petitioners.

The Chairman of the Panel said careful implementation of their recommendations, especially payment of damages to victims, is crucial in dousing tensions.

Responding, Governor Lalong promised that all recommendations of the panel that relates to the state government will be implemented, while others that require the intervention of the Federal Government due to constitutional provisions will be forwarded accordingly.

