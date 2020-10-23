News

#EndSARS: Plateau relaxes curfew, bans protests

Posted on Author Musa Pam JOS Comment(0)

Plateau State government yesterday relaxed the curfew earlier imposed on Jos North and Jos South Local Government Areas of the state.

 

 

Governor Simon Lalong had earlier imposed a curfew on the area from 6a.m. to 8p.m. since Friday, October 23, 2020.

 

The decision to relax the curfew was reached after the governor on Wednesday met with critical stakeholders and had a careful assessment of the security situation that led to skirmishes in some parts of the affected local government areas last Tuesday.

 

Secretary to Plateau State Government (SSG), Prof. Danladi Atu, in a statement issued to journalists in Jos yesterday called on all citizens of the state to avoid any action that may be inimical to the overall development of the state, especially those that threatened the peace and unity of our people.

 

Atu said the reason why government relaxed the curfew was for stakeholders to immediately engage their communities across thestateinasystematicpeace dialogue that were aimed at de-escalating the tension created by the protesters.

 

“Please note that the government is not unmindful of citizens’ constitutional rights to hold lawful assembly or stage peaceful protests as long as these are carried out within the extant laws of Nigeria. As a government, we also appreciate the fact that these are the variables that further deepen our democracy.

 

 

“However, as a deliberate approach to prevent a repeat of last Tuesday’s ugly incident where precious human lives and property were lost, the government has also resolved to ban forthwith any processions and protests under whatever guise in order to safeguard the lives of all citizens of the state. This is to enable the government isolate and deal with those who are bent on disrupting the peace of the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Apapa gridlock: Lagos donates land for trailers’ park

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The disturbing gridlock created along Apapa corridor in Lagos State by heavy-duty trucks clogging the major highways may soon fade away, if the actions being taken by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu fully materialise.   Sanwo-Olu revealed that the state government had donated additional 30 hectares of land in Ijora area as part of the solutions initiated […]
News

Trump: I won’t veto legislation that includes post office funding

Posted on Author Reporter

    President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would not veto coronavirus legislation that included funding for the U.S. Postal Service. “If we could agree to a bill, the overall bill, which is obviously a much bigger number than just the post office, that would be fine,” Trump told reporters at the White House. […]
News

Lawyers’ group call for protests against FG over Chinese loan deals

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A group of lawyers, under the aegis of Radical Agenda Movement in the Nigerian Bar Association (RAMINBA), has called for massive protests by Nigerians against the Federal Government over a clause in its loan agreements with China which ceded Nigeria’s sovereignty to the Asian nation. In a statement titled, ‘Chinese railway loans and fears over […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: