EndSARS: Plateau relaxes curfew, bans protests

Plateau State government yesterday relaxed the curfew earlier imposed on Jos North and Jos South Local Government Areas of the state.

Governor Simon Lalong had earlier imposed a curfew on the area from 6a.m. to 8p.m. since Friday, October 23, 2020.

The decision to relax the curfew was reached after the governor on Wednesday met with critical stakeholders and had a careful assessment of the security situation that led to skirmishes in some parts of the affected local government areas last Tuesday.

Secretary to Plateau State Government (SSG), Prof. Danladi Atu, in a statement issued to journalists in Jos yesterday called on all citizens of the state to avoid any action that may be inimical to the overall development of the state, especially those that threatened the peace and unity of our people.

Atu said the reason why government relaxed the curfew was for stakeholders to immediately engage their communities across thestateinasystematicpeace dialogue that were aimed at de-escalating the tension created by the protesters.

“Please note that the government is not unmindful of citizens’ constitutional rights to hold lawful assembly or stage peaceful protests as long as these are carried out within the extant laws of Nigeria. As a government, we also appreciate the fact that these are the variables that further deepen our democracy.

“However, as a deliberate approach to prevent a repeat of last Tuesday’s ugly incident where precious human lives and property were lost, the government has also resolved to ban forthwith any processions and protests under whatever guise in order to safeguard the lives of all citizens of the state. This is to enable the government isolate and deal with those who are bent on disrupting the peace of the state.

