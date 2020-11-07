EndSARS: Police arraign 6 protesters in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command yesterday arrested and arraigned six protesters who had assembled at the gate of the National Assembly Complex to resume the suspended EndSARS protest.

The protesters, Oluwatoyin Adeniji, Yashidu Bashiru, Abdulsalam Zuberu, Kabiru Kazali, Paul Akinwumi and Chomo, who were arraigned at the Wuse District Magistrates Court on five-count, all pleaded not guilty to the offences. Despite the plea of innocence by the protesters, the prosecutor, John Ijegbami, insisted that they were guilty of criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, inciting the public, public disturbances and public nuisance.

While the defending counsel, Tope Akinyode, urged the court to grant the protesters bail, the application was rejected by the court. ThepresidingMagistrate, Abdulrazak Eneye, said the applicationforbailshouldbewrittenand submitted to the court within the time allowed by the law. Eneye said he rejected the defence counsel’s oral application because it was not properly premised on the extant law.

