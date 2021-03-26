Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Police burnt my brother’s house, demanded N1m –Petitioner

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

‘Victim neither seen nor released since Aug 2020’

A cosmetics dealer, Mr. Udeze Kalu, yesterday told the Abia State Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality and other related matters, how a policeman demanded N1 million to release his detained brother, Uchechi Agwu Kalu, even after burning down his house.

The policeman is attached to the Azuka Police Station, Aba Udeze said at the resumed hearing in the case between the petitioner and the Commissioner of Police, Abia State, DPO Azuka Police Station, Ogbor Hill, Aba, Officer Edet (leader of Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Aba Area Command), Officer Ike-chukwu Egbulom (Oracle) and Officer Yellow that he was called on the phone on August 11, 2020 by his cousin, Emeka Obasi, who informed him that his younger brother, Uchechi, was beaten in his house by the police, and was taken away while bleeding.

The petitioner said Emeka also told him the police shot dead one other person called Ndubuisi and burnt down the house. He said: “I asked Emeka if he knew the policemen who took my brother, he said some of the officers he knew worked at Azuka Police Station.

“I called my sister, Elizabeth Agwu Kalu, to go to Azuka Police Station.” Udeze said he travelled from his base in Umuahia to Azuka Police Station where he met a woman who, on inquiry, told him that Uchechi was detained by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and subsequently directed him to one Egbulonu Ikechukwu of the unit.

“He asked me if I came with money, I told him that was not a problem that I came to know why my brother was arrested. “He asked me to bring N1 million. I asked him, what did my brother do that would warrant such an amount. “He excused himself as he wanted to see their boss. He came back with a man called ‘Oracle’ who told me that my brother is not with them.

“I returned to Umuahia and reported to the Human Rights Commission, Abia chapter. The commission wrote to the Commissioner of Police, they also took me to Azuka Police Station, Aba, where we met the DPO. The commission pleaded with him to open the cells so they could check if Uchechi was there but he refused. “We returned to Umuahia, went to the Public Complaint Commission, Abia chapter led by Barrister Chukwuemeka Nwaogu, the police still refused to release my brother. We also wrote to the AIG Zone 9. Since then, we have not seen Uchechi,” the petitioner said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Child, 620 tents burnt as fire guts Borno IDP camp

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

A three-year-old child was burnt to death while 620 makeshift houses were destroyed when fire gutted the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp, called Customs House, on the outskirts of Maiduguri, Borno State. The fire outbreak, which started about 8.30am, burnt parts of the camp and was put out by the combined efforts of the IDPs, […]
Metro & Crime

Kano traffic agency rakes in N393m from tricycle trackers

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir,

HCPC seizes N300m fake drugs Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) has generated N393 million from trackers issued to 47,000 commercial tricycle operators. This was as the state Consumer Protection Council headed by the KAROTA Managing Director (MD), Baffa Babba DanAgundi, confiscated illicit and counterfeit drugs worth N300 million in one month. DanAgundi disclosed this while […]
Metro & Crime

Three OPC members detained over Wakili’s arrest released on bail

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Three Odua People’s Congress (OPC) members detained by the Oyo State police over their Sunday morning arrest of the dreaded Fulani warlord, Wakili Isikilu, were on Tuesday day released on bail. Waki had severally been reported to have been terrorizing the people of Ibarapa communities and linked with the series of kidnappings […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica