#ENDSARS: Police killed my husband, wife of slain policeman alleges

A widow and wife of a slain policeman, Mrs Olamide Erinfolami Bankole, yesterday accused the police of killing her husband, the late Inspector Ayodeji Erinfolami Bankole, during the #End- SARS protest. According to Mrs Bankole, her husband was murdered by the police while trying to quell the #EndSARS protest.

While led in evidence by her counsel, Gbemiga Ogunleye, the widow told the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) related abuses and other matters, that she watched the trending video of her husband on social media showing how he was shot with his intestines coming out.

The woman said that she spoke with her husband on phone, on that fateful day of the incident, before he left for work. She said: “My late husband served at Area C, Police Station at Surulere, before he was shot dead on October 12.

