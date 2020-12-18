ENDSARS: Police killed my husband, wife of slain policeman tells panel

A widow and wife of a slain policeman, Mrs Olamide Erinfolami Bankole, Friday accused the police of killing her husband, late Inspector Ayodeji Erinfolami Bankole, during the #EndSARS protest.

According to Mrs Bankole, her husband was murdered by the police while trying to quell the #EndSARS protest.

While led in evidence by her counsel, Gbemiga Ogunleye, the widow told the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) related abuses and other matters, that she watched the trending video of her husband on social media showing how he was shot with his intestines coming out.

The woman said that she spoke with her husband on phone, on that fateful day of the incident, before he left for work.

She said: “My late husband served at Area C, Police Station at Surulere, before he was shot dead on October 12.

“On October 12, before the incident, he called me, because I don’t live with him. I live in Ado-Ekiti, and he informed me that he was going to the office. But I didn’t hear from him until midnight when somebody called me from Maiduguri to ask if I’ve heard what happened.

“The boy that called is also my town boy. He said ‘Aunty Ola, did you hear what happened? I said what happened?’ And he replied that my husband has been shot during the #ENDSARS Protest, that he saw it on social media.

“I then called my husband’s phone number, but he didn’t pick. Then I waited and called again, but a policewoman now picked the call and said that my husband had been shot. She said that I should call my pastor to pray for him.”

The petitioner also stated that she called her husband’s relation, simply identified as Wale, who lives with him, to enquire from him but he said nothing.

Like this: Like Loading...