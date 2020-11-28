News

EndSARS: Police parade killers of cops, arsonists, armoury looters in Oyo

Oyo State Police Commissioner, Mr. Joe Enwonwu, on Thursday paraded a herbalist and two suspects who severed the heads of two policemen that were killed and roasted by a mob in Ibadan during the suspended EndSARS protest.

Parading the suspects: Aliu Mubaraq (24), Adewale Abiodun (17) and Oladipupo Akorede (44) before journalists at the Eleyele Police Command, the Police Commissioner disclosed that the two suspects who initially cut parts of the burnt bodies of the policemen, including their scrotums, had been identified in the viral video, arrested, confessed and later handed over to the Force Intelligent Bureau (FIB), Abuja for further actions.

The two suspects are: Kemi Adeyemo (F), and Saheed Oyedepo. The CP said that the woman confessed that her accomplice “severed the scrotums of the two roasted policemen and later handed over to her”. The body parts of the policemen identified as “Sergeant Ajibola Adegoke and Corporal Rotimi Oladele attached to the B-OPS, Oyo State Police Command were on display.

They were on 22nd October, 2020 at about 2.00 p.m attacked by some hoodlums at Abayomi area of Iwo Road in Ibadan, killed and set ablaze.” In their confession to Saturday Telegraph, Aliu and Adewale said they saw the charred heads of the policemen already severed, where they were killed and burnt. Adewale said: “I was just passing on that day and I saw the separated heads of the dead men. I called the attention of my friend who said that we should carry the heads and give to Egbon Ifakorede who is a herbalist. “We got to him and he collected them. He then gave us N500 and asked us to come for another N500 the second day. We used the N500 to eat on that day.” Asked what he wanted to use the heads he had dismembered for, the herbalist said “I wanted to use their parts for money ritual”, while saying that he was regretting seeing the dry jaws, teeth and other parts of the heads of the policemen. In the same vein, 11 suspects equally arrested in connection with the burning of the Ojoo Police Station, Ibadan, looting, killing and burning of four policemen, were pa-

