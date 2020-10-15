Top Stories

#EndSARS protest: Army vows to deal with subversive elements

Posted on Author Reporter

 

…reaffirms loyalty to Buhari, constitution

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

Amidst the tense atmosphere in the land, the Nigerian Army has warned individuals and groups against engaging in acts of subversion against the government.
The warning comes against the backdrop of ongoing demonstrations across major cities in the country, and propelled by #EndSARS protesters.
Initially, the protesters had a one-point demand, which was the dissolution of the dreaded Federal Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS), over personnel’s involvement in extra-judicial killings, brutality, extortion and other excesses.
However, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, had hardly disbanded the dreaded SARS, when the protesters broadened their demands to include: compensation for victims and families of SARS’ rights violation, immediate and unconditional release of all protesters detained by security agencies, as well as justice, prosecution personnel identified to have perpetrated the acts.
New Telegraph reports that the protesters have remained adamant and continued with the demonstrations, notwithstanding an assurance by President Muhammadu Buhari to address their concerns.
But, the Army has reiterated its readiness to deploy men and materials, in fulfilment of its extant military aid to civil authority (MACA) mandate.
This was as it reaffirmed its loyalty to President Buhari, as well as to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).
In a statement by its acting spokesperson, Col. Sagir Musa, which was issued late on Wednesday, the Army said anti-democratic elements will not be allowed freedom of action anywhere in the country.
“The Nigerian Army (NA) wishes to reassure law abiding citizens that it is highly committed to the sustenance of peace, security and defence of democracy in  Nigeria,” the statement said.
It added that: “As a responsible and law abiding organisation,  the NA reaffirms its unalloyed loyalty and commitment to the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari and the Constitution of the country.
“The Nigerian Army hereby warns all subversive elements and trouble makers to desist from such  acts as it remains highly committed to defend the country and her democracy at all cost.
“The Nigerian Army is ready to fully support the civil authority in whatever capacity to maintain law and order and deal with any situation decisively.”
The Service has, therefore, urged all officers  and men “never” to be distracted by anti democratic forces and agents of disunity.

Reporter

