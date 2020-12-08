Metro & Crime

EndSARS protest begins again in Osun

Some youths in Osogbo, Osun State, yesterday stormed the state House of Assembly to protest bad governance.

 

The youth under the platform of “Face of #EndSARS Movement,” insisted to see the speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye. The protesters, who barricaded the streets of Osogbo, marched to the state Assembly peacefully.

 

They carried placards with various inscriptions such as: “We Are Not Fighting For Any Political Party,” “We Are Nigerian Youths,” “End Bad Judiciary in Nigeria,” “End Fake Judicial Panel of Inquiry in Osun,” “Unfreeze All The Frozen Accounts,” among others. The protesters were monitored by security agents.

