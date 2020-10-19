Business

#EndSARS protest: BudgIT commends Nigerians

BudgIT Foundation has commended Nigerian citizens for staging a worldwide protest against what it described as, “culture of recklessness and impunity of officers in the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

Commending the viral movement that has led to the biggest public protests in the country in the last 8 years, Gabriel Okeowo, BudgIT’s Principal Lead, noted that the development must go beyond calling out theimpunity thathasravaged theNigerian Police Force, to a wake-up call for every Nigerian to exercise his or her right to question every systemic dysfunctionality entrenched in the Executive, Legislative and Judicial arms of Government.

“This is not the time to lose the momentum. Citizens must question every government action disproportionate to budgetary allocations and public expectations. We also need to focus on the bigger picture, which is to extend this attitude to other public institutions in Nigeria. Public funds should work for the people, but this won’t happen if we don’t demand for it,” he added. According to him, BudgIT is committed to providing Nigerians with the necessary support needed to hold the government accountable through its technology solutions and platforms such as the Personalised Data Portal, LGAlert, Tracka and Openstates.ng.

