#EndSARS protest calls for true federalism, says Wike

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the #EndSARS protest across the country calls for true federalism, just as he sought an amendment of the Laws establishing the Nigeria Police Force to tackle current security challenges facing the country. Speaking on some national issues on a Live National Television programme in Port Harcourt, Wike said such critical look at the enabling laws should be the starting point in achieving an enduring total reform of the Police.

He said: “We are in a Federal system. Issues cannot be addressed by the Federal Government giving directives to state governors. “There is need for all stakeholders to look at the various laws establishing the Police to determine the roles of Councils, States and the Federal Government.”

