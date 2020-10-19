ENDSARS protest: Don’t use authoritarian measures against protesters — DG PGF

The Director-General, Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman, has warned that the Federal Government should not use authoritarian means to end the #ENDSARS protest. He said the concerns of the protesters should be looked into by the progressive government. According to him, the demands of the youth were genuine and responsible, therefore should not be neglected. It will be recalled that both the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and the Chief of Army Staff, General Yusuf Buratai, had threatened the protesters at the weekend. Lukman in his statement in Abuja said: “Our youths have woken up to the challenge of political engagement to address problems affecting them and have taken over our streets and the airwaves.
