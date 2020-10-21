News

#EndSARS protest: Douse tension by addressing Nigerians, Olubadan urges Buhari

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

As protests for far-reaching police reforms in Nigeria reach fever pitch through the EndSARS protests by youths across the country, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to speak to Nigerians to douse tension.

The first class monarch, in a release signed by Adeola Oloko, his Personal Assistant/Director of Media and Publicity, described the experience of Nigerians over the past two weeks as “very tough” and “most unbearable”, believing that only a democratically elected President of Nigeria has the capacity to address the demands of the protesters and possibly put paid to prolonged protest.

 

Oba Adetunji contended that any other individual other than the President would only be scratching the matter on the surface, stressing that: “As the father of the nation with avowed commitment to protect lives and properties, including recovering economy, it has become imperative for the President to publicly and directly speak to Nigerians, especially the protesting youths.

He regretted that thugs and hoodlums who do not understand the significance of the protests were taking undue advantage to cause mayhem and extortion, while also urging the youths to embrace dialogue as experience has shown that jaw-jaw is better than war-war.

