EndSARS protest financiers: Lawyers flay CBN over freezing of accounts

Lawyers yesterday condemned the act of the Federal Government freezing the accounts of #Endsars Protest financiers. The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had on Friday granted an ex-parte application filed by the Central Bank of Nigeria which sought to freeze account of certain individuals which allegedly sponsored the #Endsars Protest.

An Abuja based lawyer, Leye Adeolu stated that FG did not by that act showed any commitment to the peaceful resolution of the agitations of the protesters. “The impression the FG gave was that it wants to attend to the demands of the protesters. For the same government freezing accounts is uncalled for. “The CBN has not done well by instituting such suit. It is a breach of the citizens’ right. Such act can be appealed.

Another lawyer, Clement Ugbade equally condemned the freezing of accounts based on an ex-parte application.

According to him, except where there are statutory provisions otherwise, one fundamental consideration before a court can make or grant an ex parte application, is “balance of convenience.” “If the court had balanced the convenience prior to the grant of the order, such an order ought not to have been granted in the first instance.

“Our institutions should be neutral and independent of the executive arm of government. “What the CBN governor has done is morally and legally wrong. The affected parties should go to court and challenge the orders made as such orders infringe upon their rights to fair hearing as provided for in section 36(1) of the 1999 Constitution as amended”.

Another lawyer, Abdul AbdulGafar noted that the act of the CBN is threat to the nation’s democracy. According to him, “Our democracy is severely threatened. This is unacceptable. It is a disgrace that a country like ours is not allowing democracy to thrive. What it means is that I cannot hold the government accountable as a young person.

“The FG should have a rethink on its action. Peaceful protest is constitutional and as a nation operating a Democratic system of Government, the fundamental rights of citizens should be protected”.

Like this: Like Loading...