ENDSARS protest hits Osogbo

…as protesters spend night in front of Lagos Assembly

Some youths in Osogbo on Friday stormed the streets of the State capital seeking an end to SARS activities in the State.
The protesters marched through major streets shouting End SARS in unison.
And in Lagos, EndSARS protesters kept vigil on Thursday night at the entrance of the Lagos House of Assembly, Ikeja.
They built tents at the entrance, which police operatives dismantled and carted away.
The visibly angry protesters refused to back down despite threats to disperse them after policemen destroyed the tent where they have camped for two nights.
Around 10pm, the street lights, which provided illumination for the protesters, were switched off, creating fear of possible threats or attacks.
A twitter user, @SavvyRinu said: “We are in danger, World! Let it be known that we are currently being harassed by the @PoliceNG. They want to kîll us! We will not ask for help from anyone! So nobody should do anything. I can’t tweet anymore”
Popular comedian, Debo Adebayo, known as Mr Macaroni, joined the protesters and expressed displeasure with the action of police operatives.
Speaker Mudashiru Obasa and his entourage later arrived the scene to appeal to the protesters.
He promised that there would be an emergency meeting Friday morning with the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other concerned authorities.
Earlier in the day, Folarin “Falz” Falana and Douglas “Runtown” Agu led a protest to call for scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad unit in Lagos.
Tiwa Savage, Rudeboy, Bolanle Ninalowo, PocoLee, Blacqbonez, Pamilerin, BBNaija Prince, and other celebrities also joined the protest.

