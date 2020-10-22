EndSARS protest: Hoodlums attack, burn two policemen to death in Oyo

Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, was turned into a theatre of war as hoodlums made attempts to attack some police stations and in the process, brutally attacked two policemen around Iwo Road and later burnt them alive.

It took the intervention of Governor Seyi Makinde and his security convoy that prevented the Idi Ape Testing Ground Police Division from being attacked and burnt. Several sporadic gunshots from the police prevented the hoodlums from gaining entry to the station.

Earlier in the morning, a motorist was reported to have hit a commercial motorcyclist at Iwo Road. The man died and the mob chased the BMW car until the driver was blocked. He escaped but the mob burnt the car. In the process, sporadic gunshots by the combined team of state security outfit (Operation Burst) sent passersby scampering for safety.

At the Idi Ape Police Station, it was gathered that while the policemen in the station were shooting sporadically to scare the hoodlums away, a police van attached to the Gbagi Police Station and some other vans were driven towards the place and the mob attacked the three occupants in the van.

One of them reportedly escaped but the other two were unlucky as the mob attacked them viciously and when overpowered, they burnt the two alive, using disused tyres. Some other vehicles were also burnt

