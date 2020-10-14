News

#EndSARS protest: Kano community policing committee cautions Buhari

As the protest against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) spreads, Kano State Community Policing Implementation Committee has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari against allowing the protests to go beyond the initial reasons for the protests. Speaking on behalf of the committee, Sheik Mujibullah, said ‘as it is now, it is either the protest had been hijacked by hoodlums or that the conveners were having a hidden agenda.

“Government should be careful with what is going on today in Nigeria in the name of anti-SARS protests, they should deal with anybody extending the protest beyond its initial reasons,” Mujibullah warned. In the same vein, the committee warned Nigerians against hustling the Inspector-General of Police against taking a quick decision of creating another anti- robbery squad.

“The IGP should be allowed to fully take his time to create an exceptional police unit with an internal checkmating mechanism that is outside the police like journalists, lawyers and other activists so that Nigerians will see a different organisation.”

