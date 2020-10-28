EndSARS protest: Kano IPMAN assures of adequate fuel distribution

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) Kano State branch has assured the public of its commitment to ensuring adequate fuel supply to all the states under the Kano zone to prevent possible scarcity as a result of the #EndSARS protests which disrupted distribution.

The IPMAN Chairman in Kano, Alhaji Bashir Dan-Malam gave the assurance on Wednesday while speaking to newsmen after inspecting the loading of products at the Kano depot after the protests which compelled its members to suspend their activities.

He said there was no need for motorists and other members of the public to engage in panic buying of the commodity as the association was committed to transporting the product to all states under Kano including Katsina, Bauchi, Yobe and Jigawa.

He said IPMAN would continue to support the the Federal Government to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply across the nooks and crannies of the country.

He commended the Managing Director of Pipelines and Products Marketing Company (PPMC), Alhaji Lawal Musa for directing various depots in the country to resume operation after the #EndSARS protest across the country.

