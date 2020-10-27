EndSARS Protest: Lawmaker lauds Sanwoolu’s approach

…urges protesters to embrace peace

The Deputy Majority Leader of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Noheem Adams has counseled protesters on the timeliness of brokering truce with government, the latter having set mechanisms for speedy address of their demands.

Adams gave the advice while rallying support for the Governor of Lagos state, Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu on his ongoing efforts to find lasting solutions to the #EndSARS protest.

The lawmaker lauded the proactiveness of the state government, having promptly constituted the judicial panel of inquiry and restitution, to unravel cases of abuse and brutality by policemen attached to the SARS unit of the Nigerian Police.

Adams who represents Eti-Osa Constituency 1, ambit within which the historical protest was stage in the Lekki Corridor charges protesters to sheathe their swords and adopt peaceful resolution.

“It is time to adopt a peaceful approach to their agitations. At this stage all stakeholders, particularly, the #EndSARS protesters should take advantage of the window opened by the state government to address their demands.

No matter the level of vexation, we can’t rule out dialogue in a democratic polity. Let the youths come forward with their demands, and suggestions on how to reform the police to better serve the people.”

The charismatic legislator made an appraisal of previous efforts of the Governor in his attempt to manage the situation.

Adams having previously promised to bring the #EndSARS issue to the floor of the state assembly at resumption of plenary also noted that, “Governor Sanwo-olu needs to be commended because he has consistently shown sincerity and commitment to the EndSARS protest.

Recall that he had taken the protesters’ charter of demand to President Buhari last week.

He has severally addressed the protesters, assuring them of his support to end police brutality.

He visited the victims of the Lekki shooting at the hospitals, and promised to set up an inquiry into the shooting.

He is also the first governor to inaugurate a judicial panel of inquiry to look into SARS impunity.

With all these, the governor has proved to all that he can be trusted. So I call on our youths to eschew violence, and work in partnership with Lagos state government to find lasting solution to the melee.

While I sympathize with innocent members of the public who are victims of the recent vandalism, looting and destruction of property by hoodlums, it is my hope that we shall create a future that shall accommodate us all.

“It is in this light that I condemn the wanton destruction of private and public property and looting across Lagos state. This is not a representation of the EndSARS protest hence, it must stop.

The public property is built with tax payers money and it becomes criminal and against the law of Lagos state to destroy them.

The private property are the products of the sweat and hardwork of Lagosians, and these businesses contribute to the economic well-being of the state, and by extension the GDP of the country. This criminality can’t be condoned, and so I call on all stakeholders to protect Lagos, our collective heritage.” Said Adams.

