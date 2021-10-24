Metro & Crime

#EndSARS protest: LNSA sanctions officers who assaulted Uber driver

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

…Apologises to victim

Taiwo Jimoh

The Management of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency (LNSA) has sanctioned all the officers involved in the despicable treatment of Mr. Adedotun Clement, an Uber driver, during last Wednesday’s #EndSARS anniversary protest at the Lekki Toll Plaza in Lagos.

It would be recalled that the LNSA official sprayed pepper teargas on the Uber driver when he was resisting been pushed into the Black Maria by policemen at the scene.

The disciplinary action is sequel to the conduct of the orderly room trial of the two officers identified in the various videos on social media from the incident and the supervising officers also at the scene.

The two officers and the supervising officers were charged with disreputable conduct as a result of the assault on a member of the public, the use of pepper spray which is not a standard issue kit for officers of the Agency and general unruly behaviours capable of breaching public peace all of which is in contempt of the Agency’s rules as contained in the LNSA Handbook Articles E (ii) & (iii), O (iv) and N (x) which covers conduct with the general public, negligence and general conduct on the job.

Following the panel’s sitting, that lasted over four hours, the officers were found guilty of the charges preferred against them.

Consequently, the two officers directly involved in the assault were publicly de-kitted and suspended from the Agency for two months. They are also to be redeployed to another command of the Agency for behavioural evaluation and further reprimand.

In the same instance, the Commanding Superintendents and the Divisional Commander for Lagos Division of LNSC, under whose jurisdiction and command at the event, were also suspended for one month and their deputies are to act in their place until further notice: all with immediate effect.

The Agency also tendered an unreserved apology to the general public and by the same apologise to Mr Clement Adedotun (the Uber driver) for the conduct of the officers at the event saying it places high premium on its relationship with the people who the Agency consider as its greatest asset.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Man, 63, arrested for allegedly defiling 2-year-old girl in Edo

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu,

A 63-year-old man has been arrested by men of the Edo State Police Command for allegedly defiling a two-year-old girl. New Telegraph learnt that the incident happened in Urhonigbe in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state, where the suspect, whose name was given as Sunday Igbinokhuaihe, is a neighbour to the parents of the […]
Metro & Crime

Traffic offenders in trouble as Lagos mounts cameras

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

• ‘Traffic Radio’ gets motorbikes to monitor traffic Traffic offenders in Lagos will no longer escape penalties as the state government Tuesday said that it has mounted secret cameras in all the newly completed junctions’ improvement projects, especially the popular Allen Avenue junction in Ikeja, the state capital. This is even as the ‘Lagos Traffic […]
Metro & Crime

Lecturer remanded for standing surety for fleeing defendant

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Osogbo

Justice Peter Lifu of a Federal High Court, Osogbo, yesterday remanded a lecturer in one of the Osun Stateowned tertiary institutions, Mr. Emmanuel Tayo Owolabi (an engineer), in Ile-Ife Correctional Centre for failure to produce a defendant he stood surety for.   The defendant, Oladele Ezekiel, was said to have jumped bail and failed to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica