EndSARS protest: LNSA sanctions officers who assaulted Uber driver

Apologises to victim

Taiwo Jimoh

The Management of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency (LNSA) has sanctioned all the officers involved in the despicable treatment of Mr. Adedotun Clement, an Uber driver, during last Wednesday’s #EndSARS anniversary protest at the Lekki Toll Plaza in Lagos.

It would be recalled that the LNSA official sprayed pepper teargas on the Uber driver when he was resisting been pushed into the Black Maria by policemen at the scene.

The disciplinary action is sequel to the conduct of the orderly room trial of the two officers identified in the various videos on social media from the incident and the supervising officers also at the scene.

The two officers and the supervising officers were charged with disreputable conduct as a result of the assault on a member of the public, the use of pepper spray which is not a standard issue kit for officers of the Agency and general unruly behaviours capable of breaching public peace all of which is in contempt of the Agency’s rules as contained in the LNSA Handbook Articles E (ii) & (iii), O (iv) and N (x) which covers conduct with the general public, negligence and general conduct on the job.

Following the panel’s sitting, that lasted over four hours, the officers were found guilty of the charges preferred against them.

Consequently, the two officers directly involved in the assault were publicly de-kitted and suspended from the Agency for two months. They are also to be redeployed to another command of the Agency for behavioural evaluation and further reprimand.

In the same instance, the Commanding Superintendents and the Divisional Commander for Lagos Division of LNSC, under whose jurisdiction and command at the event, were also suspended for one month and their deputies are to act in their place until further notice: all with immediate effect.

The Agency also tendered an unreserved apology to the general public and by the same apologise to Mr Clement Adedotun (the Uber driver) for the conduct of the officers at the event saying it places high premium on its relationship with the people who the Agency consider as its greatest asset.

