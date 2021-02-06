EndSARS protest made me a widow, mother of three laments

The atmosphere of the Judicial Panel of Enquiry on Police Brutality and Other Matters, sitting in Akure, Ondo State capital was yesterday filled with emotion, following the disclosure by a mother of three on how she lost her husband to the EndSARS protest.

The widow, alongside her three children gave evidence before the panel sitting at the Adegbemile Cultural Centre. Mrs. Oluwadare had submitted a petition, requesting compensation on the death of her husband, Mr Oluwadare Abiodun, during the EndSARS protest last October.

Giving the details of the petition, her counsel, Idowu Adedeji, narrated that Mr Abiodun was killed in front of the Ondo State Government House during the protest that was highjacked by hoodlums last year. The counsel said: “He was on a bike. A vehicle was in front of the Okada.

The protesters asked the driver to stop and they were molesting him. In an attempt for the driver to escape, it ran into the deceased. He was taken to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead,” counsel to the petitioner narrated. The widow and her counsel, after cross examination and tendering of evidences, prayed the panel to have mercy on her because she has three children and there was no one to support the family since her husband died. “If the EndSARS protest had not happened, my husband would be alive by now,” the widow said with uncontrollable tears rolling down her cheeks.

