EndSARS protest: Makinde frees six arrested in Ogbomoso

Six suspects arrested in connection with the crisis that trailed the protest against police brutality in Ogbomoso two weeks ago have been freed by the court as prayed by Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde.

The suspects include: Olaoluwa Busayo, Olagoke David, Olusola Matthew, Amole Adebayo, Adedokun Segun and Ganiyu Saheed.

Meanwhile, Governor Makinde has directed that “all schools in Ibadan, should be closed from tomorrow, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 for the rest of this week. The situation will be reviewed on Friday, October 23 2020, and then further directives will be given,” a statement from the government, read.

The protest against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) had led to vandalization of the palace of Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade 1 on Sunday 10, October while the six suspects were apprehended by the police as being part of the perpetrators of the attack on the palace.

A statement issued by the state Ministry of Justice, titled ‘Re-Unconditional Release of the 6 suspects arrested in Ogbomoso in connection with ongoing national protest’ and signed by the Director Public Prosecution, Mr Nathaniel Okeniyi, Tuesday, made available to journalists had it that upon the visit of the state governor to Ogbomoso immediately after the incident after which the governor visited the palace and later addressed protesters, he promised to set the arrested individuals free as demanded by the protesters.

“Sequel to the promise of his Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, at Ogbomoso to effect the release of the suspects arrested in connection with the protest, today, being 19th October, 2020, the Chief Magistrate Court 2, Iyaganku Ibadan, on application of Attorney General, has discharged and withdrawn the charge filed against the suspects forthwith.”

Meanwhile, scores of youths Tuesday morning poured out in some areas in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, and blocked the Ojoo end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in continuation of the #EndSARS protests rocking the country.

The expressway was barricaded where those travelling to Oyo town and the northern part of the country would pass to link the Ibadan-Ilorin Road.

As early as 8am, New Telegraph learnt that the protesters were out barricading roads at various junctions. Some armed policemen were, however, at alert inside the Ojoo police station.

Like it played out on Monday, various junctions were also blocked by the protesters, including Ojoo-UI Road, Sango-Mokola-Dugbe towards Ring Road and Challenge. The youths were chanting, ‘EndSARS! No SWAT! slogan.

Hoodlums, however, hijacked the protest in some areas including Beere and Ojoo area of Ibadan.

Reports had it that some hoodlums were pelting the Police Station at Ojoo with stones and bottles, leading to the police firing shots at the protesters, allegedly felling three persons.

In retaliation, the protesters who scampered for safety later regrouped and set the police station on fire.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Gbenga Fadeyi (SP) to know the actual number of those killed at Ojoo were fruitless as he did not pick calls put across to his mobile phone

