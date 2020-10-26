EndSARS Protest: NECO postpones 2020 examination indefinitely

Following unrests in some parts of the country occasioned by the #EndSARS protest, the National Examinations Council (NECO), has postponed its ongoing Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (SSCE), indefinitely.

New Telegraph recalls that twice in less than two weeks, the Council had rescheduled some of the 2020 SSCE papers originally planned to be written in October to the month of November.

A statement signed by Head, Information and Public Relations Division, NECO, Azeez Sani and made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, noted that the decision was reached by the Governing Board of the Council, after critically analysing the present security challenges in the country.

The Governing Board had explained that its decision was premised on the curfew imposed in some states affecting schools and distribution of examination materials to affected locations.

The statement reads: “The Governing Board of the National Examinations Council (NECO) at its Special Meeting held on Thursday, 22nd October, 2020 reviewed the on-going 2020 SSCE(Internal) nationwide. The Council had in a press release, dated 21st October 2020, informed the general public of rescheduling of some papers of the 2020 on-going SSCE.

“Arising from that meeting, the Governing Board resolved that the 2020 SSCE(Internal) be postponed indefinitely in view of the current security challenges, occasioned by the ENDSARS protests, which disrupted the smooth conduct of the examinations in some parts of the country.

“In making this decision, the Board noted that due to these security challenges, some state governments imposed curfew and closed schools in order to safeguard lives and property.” In the circumstances, it has become difficult for the Council to move examination materials across the country; students in the affected locations were unable to sit for the papers already scheduled in the examination time table. “The Governing Board further resolved, that when normalcy returns, the Council will continue with the conduct of the examinations in all states.

