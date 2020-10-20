EndSARS protest: Okowa inaugurates victims’ support fund, panel

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has heeded the directive of the National Economic Council (NEC) to all state governments to constitute a panel of enquiry into the activities of the controversial Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in their states.

The governor, while inaugurating the panel, also established a Special Victims’ Support Fund for the payment of monetary compensation to victims of police brutality, extortion, unlawfuldetention or other related extra-judicial killings in the state.

Members of the panel are Justice Celestina Ogisi (rtd), AIG David Igbodo (rtd), Mr. Harrison Gwannishu, Comrade Godwin Oyovweadjebore, Mr. Freedom Atsepoyi, Ambassador Eris Jewo-Ibi and Alpheus Ngwu, while Mr. Omamuzo Erebe is to serve as Secretary. This came as youths, under the aegis of the Convener Young Nigerians Right Organisation, led by Victor Ojei, in conjunction with the National Director General of Conference for the Actualisation of Nigerian Human Rights, Mr. Maxwell Ogedengbe yesterday rejected some members of the panel, and described the list as a ‘Yahoo.’ “The seventh person on the list is from Edo State, when we are talking about people that will represent the interests of Delta State youths,” the youths said.

However, GovernorOkowa had after the inauguration of the eight-man panel in Asaba yesterday charged them to unearthallcasesof policebrutality and other human rights abusesinthestatewithaview to bringing justice to victims.

