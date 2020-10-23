News

#EndSARS protest: PDP backs INEC over polls’ shift

Posted on Author  Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared support for the postponement of the October 31 legislative elections in 11 states by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as a result of the crisis situation in the country.

 

PDP said in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan that the polls’ shift was a step in right direction.

 

“In that regard, the PDP charges INEC to continue to monitor the situation and use the period to fine-tune its preparations to conduct peaceful, free, fair and credible elections as part of the much-needed panacea for the restiveness in the country.   “Furthermore, our party urges the security agencies to also use the period to perfect their roles in electoral operations and tidy up all arrangements to guarantee the right atmosphere for peaceful and transparent polls where the safety of the voters as well as the sanctity of the ballot box are guaranteed,” the party advised.

 

PDP said it has suspended all its political activities as a mark of honour for Nigerian youths who were killed at the Lekki Toll Gate as well as other killings that occurred in various parts of the country over the fall-out of the EndSARS peaceful protest.

 

The party added that it had directed that its flags in all its offices nationwide be flown at half-mast in solidarity with the mood of the nation at this trying time.

 

It called for calm and prayers for the nation at this critical time, adding that all hands must be on the deck in finding solutions and the way forward in resolving the crisis.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Afe Babalola seeks castration of rapists

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Foremost Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, has called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on rape matters. He, however, recommended an amendment to the laws relating to rape such that the punishment for culprits of rape would not be mere imprisonment […]
News

Adeyemi College set for online matric for fresh students

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE

Owing to the restriction on large gatherings in keeping with COVID-19 pandemic protocols and precautions, the management of Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo has said that arrangements had been concluded for online matriculation of the newly admitted students for the 2019/2020 academic session.   According to the institution, which disclosed this in a statement made […]
News Top Stories

WTO DG: Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala wins, moves to next phase

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s candidate for the Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has won the first run of elections and has along with four others advanced to the second phase. The other contestants, who are from Kenya, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and the UK, on Friday advanced to the next round of voting after […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: