EndSARS protest: PDP backs INEC over polls’ shift

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared support for the postponement of the October 31 legislative elections in 11 states by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as a result of the crisis situation in the country.

PDP said in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan that the polls’ shift was a step in right direction.

“In that regard, the PDP charges INEC to continue to monitor the situation and use the period to fine-tune its preparations to conduct peaceful, free, fair and credible elections as part of the much-needed panacea for the restiveness in the country. “Furthermore, our party urges the security agencies to also use the period to perfect their roles in electoral operations and tidy up all arrangements to guarantee the right atmosphere for peaceful and transparent polls where the safety of the voters as well as the sanctity of the ballot box are guaranteed,” the party advised.

PDP said it has suspended all its political activities as a mark of honour for Nigerian youths who were killed at the Lekki Toll Gate as well as other killings that occurred in various parts of the country over the fall-out of the EndSARS peaceful protest.

The party added that it had directed that its flags in all its offices nationwide be flown at half-mast in solidarity with the mood of the nation at this trying time.

It called for calm and prayers for the nation at this critical time, adding that all hands must be on the deck in finding solutions and the way forward in resolving the crisis.

Like this: Like Loading...