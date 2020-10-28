EndSARS protest: Sanwo-Olu promises free scholarship for children of slain police officers

…as CP begs Gov to replace burnt stations, personal belongings

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Wednesday promised that the state government would offer scholarships to children of policemen killed during the #EndSARS protests to university level and also compensate their families.

This was even as the State Commissioner for Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu also appealed to the governor to do everything possible to replace their burnt stations, operational points and other personal belongings set ablaze by the hoodlums during the hijacked protests across the state.

The governor, who said that that the state government would set up a ‘Rebuild Lagos Trust Fund’ to address the destruction in the state also, also said that his administration would foot the hospital bills of injured officers, take care of their burial expenses, replace all damaged personal and official vehicles of Police officers as well as work towards insurance policy for Lagos police officers.

Speaking when he visited the Lagos Police Command, Ikeja, on an interaction with police personnel on how to police the state better, Governor Sanwo-Olu acknowledged and thanked the personnel for their supports, dedication to service to the people of Lagos, saying they were indeed frontliners and galant as they were a source of joy.

He appreciated the personnel efforts, saying that the interaction was on how to heal the wounds. He said that he takes full responsibility of what happens and that that the government would start implementing some of their demands immediately.

He said: “You have not been truly acknowledged but I want to thank you. You’ve been gallant. You have shown how critical you are in our society. We might come from different background but we are all humans created by God. The Lagos State Police Command has been a delight in spite of our differences and inadequacies. You did not create the problems, these are institutional problems. As your governor, I acknowledge what you do.and what you stands for,” he told the officers.

The Police Commissioner, Odumosu, who had also urged the state government to foot the hospital bills of the police

personnel who sustained injuries during the violence and consider payment of compensations to the families of the deceased police personnel, said that the police in the state suffered a huge loss in the mayhem that led to the destruction of lives and valuable property.

Odumosu charged the state government to equally make policy of taking up the burial expenses of Lagos State Police Command personnel that died in service, especially during the last crisis and others that may die in active service to the state.

The Commissioner, however, commended the state government for the support in the areas of provision of equipment, logistics and incentives, saying that the support have gone a long way in making the

command to attain its modest achievements in recent past.

