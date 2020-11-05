EndSARS protest: We’ll provide details of palliatives distributions – Govs

Nigeria governors have resolved to embark on an enlightenment campaign to educate the people on the distribution of palliatives to mitigate the effects of the lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

This is to correct the impression that the palliatives meant to cushion the effects of the pandemic were hoarded, which led to massive looting of suspected warehouses across the country during the #EndSARS protest.

The states’ chief executives, who met on Wednesday, however, resolved to adapt, at both the state and regional levels, guidelines issued by the National Economic Committee (NEC) sub-committee to “reduce restiveness among young people as it is clear that these agitations are attributable to social and economic inequality in the country.”

Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal had briefed the forum on the work of NEC sub-committee meeting with youths, civil society organisations, religious, political and traditional leaders on new security and stability architecture for the country.

NGF Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi, in a communiqué issued at the end of the forum’s meeting, said the governors will educate “the citizenry about the various palliatives provided by the states including cash transfers, food items, medical supplies, and tax incentives given to individual taxpayers and businesses.”

Fayemi, who is governor of Ekiti State, commended the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) for presenting the “true situation of what transpired in the light of the unfortunate misperception that attended the distribution of palliatives at the state level.”

According to him, the forum decided that the the NGF Chairman will work with the CACOVID Chairperson to address the media on the palliatives distribution.

Like this: Like Loading...