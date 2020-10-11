EndSARS: Protester shot dead in Ogbomoso

•Disrupt Obasanjo’s Owu Day festival

•Oyetola, NANS appeal for caution

A bystander was shot and killed in Ogbomoso in Oyo State, southwest Nigeria, on Saturday by the policemen dispersing #EndSARS protesters. It was unclear if Jimoh Isiaq was among the young Nigerians protesting against police brutality before he was shot. He was rushed to Bowen University Teaching Hospital where he died while receiving treatment. His bloodied corpse has since been buried. Reacting Governor Makinde appealed to residents in the state to remain calm and promised to get to the root of the incident. He also said he would personally be visiting Isiaq’s family to console them. Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the use of force on #EndSARS protesters across Nigeria. In a series of tweets on Saturday, Atiku also called on relevant authorities to ensure the youths are heard. The former vice president asked that all incidents of excessive use of force by security agencies against protesters are investigated. Meanwhile, angry youths protesting against the activities of the operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other Tactical Units of the Nigeria Police Saturday disrupted the celebration of Owu Day Festival in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. The youths stormed the venue of the annual festival, which had former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who is the Balogun of Owu kingdom, in attendance. The protesters barricaded the entrance of the palace of the Olowu of Owu, Oba Adegboyega Dosumu where the event was holding, demanding an audience with the former President. And in Osun State, Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, has appealed to agitators of #EndSARS to exercise restraint, assuring that the government was already responding to their demand. A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode, and made available to newsmen on Saturday, warned residence not to take laws into their hands in the process of agitating for end to SARS. Calling on the residents to sustain the peace that the state is enjoying, Oyetola recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had promised reforms in the Force and he has given directives to the Inspector- General of Police to wade into the situation immediately. And in a related development, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) yesterday cautioned protesters who are protesting against the activities of the operatives of Federal Anti- Robbery Squad (FSARS) and other tactical units of the Police not to throw the country into unnecessary crisis. NANS warned that the protests currently going on in some parts of the country may develop into a full blown chaos if not urgently checked. The student umbrella body in a statement, signed by its National Public Relations Officer (PRO), Comrade Adeyemi Azeez in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, raised the alarm that the protests had already been hijacked by hoodlums who may take advantage to wreak havoc on other law abid

