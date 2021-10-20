EndSARS: Protesters arrested at Lekki

A number of protesters have been arrested at the Lekki Toll Plaza, venue of last year’s crack down by government.

Today marks exactly one year since the shooting by security forces dispersed peaceful Nigerians who were protesting police brutality and the social media has been agog with plans to mark the one-year anniversary by protesters.

However, the police insisted that they will not allow such take place in public spaces but only indoors.

Judging by TV footage on Wednesday morning it is clear that the police are enforcing this as a number of protesters were seen being apprehended at the Lekki Toll Plaza and put inside a Lagos State police van.

