EndSARS protesters block Govt House Road in Umuahia

Igbeaku Orji, Umuahia

For the second day, the #EndSARS protesters Wednesday blocked the road leading to the Government House, Umuahia, the Abia State capital, causing vehicular traffic gridlock.

The protesters, who were not as many as the previous day, diverted the traffic from Ibiam Road (Bank Road) to FMC and Umudike junction making access to and from Government House impossible.

The previous day the protesters, majority of whom were young people, had converged at the Abia Express Tower at the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway from where they marched to the city centre. From Okpara Square, the protesters marched to the Government House expecting the Governor, David Umahi,

his deputy or their representative to address them, but no one appeared.

The young men and women waited at the Government House gate for over four hours and when it became obvious that the governor was not ready to see them they marched to Aba Road blocking the road from Umudike junction to FMC Umuahia gate and the Akanu Ibiam road leading to the Government House.

Though the protest was generally peaceful, traffic on Library Avenue and Ibiam Road popularly called Bank Road, was grounded. The traffic on the Umudike and FMC was completely blocked. Road users had to take a detour to Isi Court, Ubakala and Aba.

The protesters who mounted large loudspeakers on open roof vehicles from where some popular tunes by late Afro Beat musician, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti and other musicians blared from, also brandished placards some of which read: “End police brutality”, “End bad governance”, “End corruption”, “End SWAT” and “End SARS”.

