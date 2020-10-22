EndSARS: Protesters bloodied by hired thugs

End SARS protests, which started peacefully on October 7, gathering momentum and causing everyone, including those in the Diaspora to applaud the movement, suddenly turned violence on Monday, leading to the death of many Nigerians, including policemen.

Almost everyone found it difficult to believe that the youth, who hitherto had been protesting peacefully for close to three weeks, without causing any mayhem, could suddenly turn violent.

The violence started moments after another group of youths, which described itself as Pro-SARS group, on Monday in Abuja, gave the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, 24 hours to ensure that the End SARS protests were quelled and protesters dispersed. This set saw the End SARS protests as an indictment on President Muhammadu Buhari and decidedly came forward to show their support for his administration.

Soon after that, cries of wounded, dying and prison breaks echoed in Edo State. It then trickled to Abuja, with car marts set on fire.

On that same Monday, police personnel, who were on their lawful duties along Yaba and Ebute-Meta areas were attacked.

By Tuesday, the mayhem had snowballed, with tongues of fire spreading furiously to different parts of the country.

Nigerians took to their social media handles to express their feelings on the sudden violence ravaging the country. Indeed, everyone agreed that those causing mayhem were not the genuine End SARS protesters.

Many alleged that the youth causing mayhem were sponsored to cause terror in order to scuttle the protests and compel the government to unleash soldiers on the peaceful Nigerians. Others further alleged that the mayhem-causing youths were sponsored by the government.

In some videos being circulated, a youth, who was bloodied, confessed to have been paid N500 to cause mayhem. Another youth in Edo State, unaware that he was on camera, disclosed that he and others were hired to cause mayhem, but added that they were yet to be paid.

Some Nigerians claimed to have seen some of the marauding youths entering an SUV, after creating panic.

Although nobody is sure on who is sponsoring the calibre of youths that had hijacked the protests, one thing is sure, police stations have been burnt, policemen injured and killed. The reason for the attack on police stations and policemen is uncertain. Before the mayhem erupted, policemen and the protesters had developed a budding friendship.

There were several instances where the protesters had been seen sharing foods to policemen. In fact, the protesters had started planning to renovate police stations, when the violent group of protesters took over.

The mayhem made the IG, who hitherto had been playing ball with the peaceful protesters, to order immediate nationwide deployment of an anti-riot police unit – the Police Mobile Force (PMF) – to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians and secure critical national infrastructure across the country.

The government of Lagos State also immediately imposed a 24-hour curfew on the state. The IG also ordered massive deployment of police operatives to strengthen security around correctional facilities nationwide.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, said the Commissioners of Police in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were to identify and isolate law-breakers from peaceful protesters.

He said: “They are also to immediately arrest and diligently prosecute such perpetrators of violence in their respective commands.”

Adamu called on members of the public to avail the police with useful information, which could lead to the re-arrest of the fleeing inmates, unlawfully released from correctional facilities.

“We advise parents and guardians to prevail on their children and wards to steer-clear of acts of violence and criminality as the Force will henceforth exercise the full powers of the law to prevent any further attempt on lives and property of citizens,” the IG said.

Similarly, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said due to the new development of violent attacks on police officers and men and formations, including innocent Nigerians in Lagos State, and the 24-hour curfew imposed by the Lagos State government with effect from 4pm of October 20, 2020, the Lagos State Police Command wished to inform the general public that henceforth no protest or gathering or procession under whatever guise was permitted within Lagos State.

He added: “It’s crystal clear that the End SARS protest has been hijacked by hoodlums who want to run down the state and the police command will resist such state of anarchy, unrest and brouhaha with all powers within the ambit of the law.

“While the command is resolute in sustenance of human rights and democratic tenets, the general public is hereby warned to comply with the curfew and desist from any act of violence in the state as the command will resist such in totality.”

The Executive Director of RULAAC, Okechukwu Nwanguma, said violence and attacks on police stations and police officers were condemnable. This is not part of the protest.

He added: “The protest has been infiltrated by thugs hired by government agents to derail the protest, turn it violent and discredit the just struggle and campaign to end law enforcement excesses.

“A group that has been peaceful all these days cannot suddenly turn violent. It is sabotage! Now that it’s clear that hoodlums have infiltrated and hijacked the protest, I urge the genuine protesters to beat a tactical retreat and allow time for the government to implement the measures it has promised.”

The Abia State Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi-Kalu, spoke on the sudden outbreak of violence in the face of former peaceful protests.

He said: “Last night a contingent of police officers on official duty around Azikiwe Road by Asa in Aba, was attacked by yet-to-be-identified hoodlums numbering over 30 who sadly killed one of the officers and also carted away their arms and ammunition even though one of the suspected attackers was apprehended with gunshot injuries.

“After detailed review and assessment of the general security situation, including reports of armed cultists and hoodlums sneaking into the state from different parts of the country in large numbers, the burning down of at least two police stations, reported killing of two policemen in the last two days as well as leaked plans to unleash more violence on innocent citizens, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has directed security agents to ensure the immediate arrest and prosecution of the hoodlums, pursue a swift and complete recovery of the stolen arms and ammunition with the necessary vigour, and ensure the cultists are comprehensively flushed out.

“To ensure the continued security of lives and property of law-abiding citizens, the governor has also directed the imposition of a 24-hour curfew on Aba and Umuahia from 6pm today till further notice.

“Furthermore, Ikpeazu has approved a cash reward of N5 million to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of the hoodlums and armed cultists.”

The National Coordinator of the Network on Police Reforms in Nigeria (NOPRIN), Emanuel Ikule, said the Nigerian Constitution allowed for peaceful protest by citizens but attacks on persons, police stations and other property were not allowed.

He added: “In this case, we had peaceful protesters and thugs who were paid to distort the peaceful protest. While peaceful protesters held placards, thugs held sticks, knives, cutlasses. But the aim of the protest was to see a better Nigeria, with criminals in SARS, police punished, victims’ access to justice.”

On that Tuesday evening, the grounds at Lekki Toll Gate turned red with blood as masked men, believed to be soldiers, stormed the axis and opened fire on the peaceful protesters.

Before opening fire on the protesters, who were armed with Nigerian flags, the shooters switched off the power supply, plunging the area into darkness and then opened fire.

As at Wednesday, hospitals were flooded with wounded and dying protesters. Some youths also took to the social media to mourn those that died in the attack, placing lighted candles and ‘Rest In Peace’ on their pictures.

Nigerians, both home and in the Diaspora, have condemned the attack. Former United States Secretary of State, Mrs. Hilary Clinton, also condemned the attack.

Since the commencement of the protests three weeks ago, an unknown number of people, including policemen have been killed while many others were injured.

Police stations, banks, prisons, cars and other infrastructure have been attacked and set on fire.

Nwanguma spoke further on the attack on the protesters.

He said: “What I find completely unwarranted, unjustifiable and therefore, unacceptable is firing live bullets at unarmed protesters. Military deployment was uncalled for.

“The IG had earlier deployed anti-riot police officers who expectedly would have used minimum and proportionate force to disperse the hoodlums who turned the peaceful protest into unnecessary violence.

While violence is deplorable, the use of excessive and disproportionate force is a crime under international law that Nigerian subscribes to.”

Before the brazen attacks on the protesters, a renowned journalist, cum activist, Richard Akinnola, had urged the protesters to suspend the protests.

He said: “I urge that these protests be suspended. The hardliners against the suspension would not be there when soldiers start shooting. Ask the Shiites people. I was involved in brokering the El Zakzakky bail before he was flown to India before the disagreement in India and the subsequent military action against them which l was trying to prevent.

“There are going to be reprisals for these actions because we can’t be acting like the SARS people that we fight. Anarchy is setting in. This is not cowardly but wisdom so that we can hold on to the gains made in this protest.”

Like this: Like Loading...