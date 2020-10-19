News

#EndSARS protesters cripple commercial activities in Owerri

Commercial activities in Owerri were on Monday crippled following demonstrations embarked upon by #EndSARS protesters in Imo State.
The protesters in their numbers carrying placards and chanting anti-government songs blocked the strategic Warehouse Junction in the state capital.
They vowed not to leave the place until the government takes decisive action in addressing police brutality and harassment.
Following the demonstrations, hundreds of vehicles motorists have been stranded with some turning the place into a football field.
Similarly, some protesters blocked the Naze Junction main road leading to the Sam Mbakwe Airport.
The demonstrators lamented the poor state of the road leading to the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede as well as the Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

