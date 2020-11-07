EndSARS protesters not recognised by law –LASG’s counsel

*Lagos panel begins review of Lekki shooting’s video

Counsel to the Lagos State Government, Mr. Abiodun Owonikoko (SAN), yesterday, told the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry into the Lekki Tollgate shootings that #EndSARS protesters were a body not recognised by law.

His submission emerged on a day the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS related abuses and other matters began the review of the footage captured by the surveillance camera at the Lekki Tollgate on October 20. Recall that the Managing Director of Lekki Concession Company (LCC), Mr. Abayomi Omomuwa, had submitted the video footage on Tuesday.

Soldiers had been accused of shooting at #EndSARS protesters, injuring and killing some, an allegation the military has denied. However, Owonikoko, who said this in his submission after Mr. Adesina Ogunlana announced his appearance to the panel as the counsel representing the #EndSARS protesters, said: “To the best of my knowledge, there is no body called #End- SARS protesters and we know that a lawyer must adjudicate based on instruction.

“My learned friend is entitled to represent anyone recognised before the law. We must know the person the counsel is representing. “We cannot have anyone appearing for a body without any structure. The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), for instance, is a known public body with known structure,” Owonikoko said.

The LCC counsel, Mr. Rotimi Seriki, also aligned himself with Owonikoko’s submission, saying: “He must represent a body known to law.” The witness (LCC MD) appeared before the tribunal because they have evidence that would be of interest to the panel. “We cannot allow every Tom, Dick and Harry to crossexamine the witness,” he said.

Ogunlana had informed the panel that he would be cross-examining Mr. Abayomi Omomuwasan, the Managing Director of Lekki Concession Company (LCC). Omomuwasan was appearing before the panel to testify on the October 20 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by members of the Nigerian military at the Lekki Tollgate. Responding, Ogunlana said he was not a Tom, Dick or Harry, adding that he received his instruction from #EndSARS protesters, some of whom were present during proceedings.

He said: “He (Seriki) is not in a position to describe my clients or leadership. It is because of #EndSARS protesters that we are here; it is because of the #EndSARS protesters that this panel was created.

“My lord did counsel a few days back that this is not a regular court but a fact-finding body. I’m not representing spirits; I’m representing actual persons.” Following his submission, Ogunlana presented three #EndSARS protesters, Victoria Oniru, Dabira Ayuku and Perpetua Kamsichukwu, as his clients. Reacting, Owonikoko said: “These are decent people. I withdrew my objection.” The LCC counsel also withdrew his objection, following the presentation of the #EndSARS protesters before the panel.

Meanwhile, the panel’s Chairman, Judge Emeritus Doris Okuwobi, had directed the footage, over 20 hours long, be played in full, following an application by a lawyer representing the #EndSARS protesters, Mr. Adesina Ogunlana. She turned down the request of LCC lawyer, Mr. Rotimi Seriki, for the panel to start viewing the recording captured from about 5pm on October 20. The alleged shootings are believed to have occurred from just over 6 pm on October 20. The panel began viewing the footage at about 11:35 am.

